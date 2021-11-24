PS5 beats Xbox Series X and Switch at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, is the “Best Gaming Hardware” – Nerd4.life

Last night the 2021 edition of Golden Joystick Awards, where the games and platforms that have had the greatest success over the last year were awarded for the occasion. Among the various awards, PS5 triumphed in the category “Best Gaming Hardware“, with the Sony home console that therefore beat the competitors Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Nintendo Switch OLED.

Below are the nominations for the Best Gaming Hardware 2021 of the Golden Joystick Awards:

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

PS5 Standard and Digital

Since its announcement, PS5 has aroused great interest and enthusiasm in the videogame community, thanks to a very peculiar design that differs from previous models (even if not appreciated by all), the presence of the SSD, the tactile functions of the Dualsense 5 and obviously also the upgrade from the hardware point of view compared to the previous generation. Sony’s flagship console since its in-store debut has grinded impressive sales numbers, especially when we consider the semiconductor crisis, thanks also to games of the caliber of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Demon’s Souls Remake and Deathloop that characterized the line-up of exclusives in its first year of life.

What do you think, do you also agree that PS5 is the Best Gaming Hardware of 2021 or will you have preferred to see Xbox Series X | S or Nintendo Switch OLED triumph?

Staying on the subject, here are all the other winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. In addition, according to a leak, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was awarded the Game of the Year award by The Game Awards.