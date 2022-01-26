PS5 can now upload screenshots to the PlayStation App automatically – Nerd4.life

PS5 can now load screenshot and video on PlayStation App in automatic: several American users who found themselves faced with the new feature, not yet officially implemented by Sony, report it on social networks.

It seems that at the moment the feature is only available in North America and not for everyone, so it is likely that it is one testing phase random to verify a service that should soon become accessible to all owners of PlayStation 5 who downloaded the PlayStation App, as the October beta update indicated.

How does it work uploading screenshots and short videos (less than three minutes) to PlayStation App? It all seems extremely simple: visiting the PS5 gallery a pop-up should appear that allows you to activate or not the option, which as mentioned is automatic. However, it seems that everything can also be done from the app.

The Images and the clip loaded on the PS App they will remain available on the servers for fourteen days, and during this time we will be able to consult them using the phone even while we are out and about.

L’update that will enable this function also in Italy should arrive soon.