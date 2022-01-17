PS5, direct sales also in Europe but Italy is still excluded – Nerd4.life

PS5 is now available through direct sales also in Europe, although theItaly you are not yet among the countries supported by the initiative: we only speak of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

As we know, Sony sold PS5 via their site at Christmas, but only in the US. Apparently the formula has been extended to some European countries and it is likely that here too this option will become accessible at some point.

How does it work direct sales of PlayStation 5? You have to register on this site using your PlayStation user id and cross your fingers, a bit like when you sign up for a closed beta.

Should our name be among those selected, Sony will give us appointment on a certain date and time in order to make the purchase. According to some testimonies, however, this does not guarantee the success of the operation.

The availability of PS5 are indeed limited even in direct sales, therefore users who show up immediately for the appointment are certainly more likely to take a console home.

If you want to know more about why we have been experiencing an extremely precarious situation in terms of PS5, Xbox Series X and GPU stocks for several months now, check out our special on the semiconductor crisis.