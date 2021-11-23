PS5, don’t you like the new interface? Here’s what PS3 was like in 2008

The relationship between gamers and the interfaces of their favorite consoles is always interesting to analyze, and PS5 already has its history.

Whether they are PlayStation Plus subscribers or not, the interface of Sony home consoles they have always been at the center of many discussions.

The subscription to PlayStation services is on sale these days, and you could take advantage of it at the best price if you want.

The PlayStation Store is at the center of a great Black Friday offer these days, and also for PS5 you can take home games at great prices.

The PS5 interface has come under some criticism from a fringe of PlayStation gamers, and in these cases we often look to the past.

Thanks to a group of ResetEra users, a PlayStation video series from the past, through a YouTube channel that has remained in disuse.

While PS5 represented a distant future, in 2008 the new interface of the PS3 PlayStation Store. How it was? Here is the video:

It’s all so round and nostalgic, isn’t it? Also look at the comments of the time it’s very interesting, to see how things have changed. Or not, since scrolling through you can find the usual range of comments that we can find even today.

In the list of recovered videos from the past there is also a real gem that shows us the interface of PS3 to compare it with PS5, but on a very special occasion: the introduction of trophies.

It must be said that, from this point of view, see today how the UI is dressed up PS5 almost feels like a throwback, no?

Speaking of showcases of PlayStation consoles, a game has recently disappeared from the digital store for a very thorny reason.

While there are still a few days left to redeem November’s free PlayStation Plus games, remember to add them to your collection.

And these days one has emerged curiosity about PlayStation video games: Producing them seems much more expensive than Xbox ones.