PS5 download size and preload date revealed – Nerd4.life

PlayStatiion Game Size has again revealed the download size of a game: this time it’s up to Sifu in PS5 version. The game weighs 7,160GB. In addition, it has been indicated when it will be possible to preload the game.

As you can see in the tweet below, Sifu weighs 7,160GB, but this weight is linked to version 1.002.000: it is possible that a patch will be published on D1 that will modify the total weight. In any case, the download size is unlikely to be very different. Sifu is therefore a very light game and there will be no major problems for PS5 players, even for those who have a poor connection.

A scene from Sifu

In any case, you will be able to run the preload two days in advance. Those who have pre-ordered the game digitally in the standard version will be able to download Sifu on February 6th and play it on February 8th. Those who have booked the Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will be able to download on February 4th and play starting from February 6, 2022. Those who have booked the deluxe can therefore play 48 hours before the others. The deluxe also includes the soundtrack and the artbook.

Also, he discovered Sifu’s trophy list, which allows us to see how many levels and challenges there are in the game.