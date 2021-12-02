PS5, even sales by invitation from Sony have very limited stocks – Nerd4.life

PS5 it continues to be unavailable even in an important and delicate period such as Christmas, and apparently even the sales by invitation organized directly by Sony they can rely on very limited stocks.

This was revealed by some testimonies that appeared on the Resetera forum: it is not clear whether the users in question have registered via the form available on PlayStation Direct, the fact is that they have received an email from Sony to participate in a sale of PlayStation 5 with a limited number, complete with timetable.

Upon reaching the indicated link, however, a few minutes after opening the session they noticed that the consoles were already there exhausted, a sign that also in this case it was a very limited availability.

“I received an e-mail from Sony yesterday saying that I was invited to an exclusive PS5 purchase event between 8 and 10 in the morning,” reads one of the Resetera testimonials.

“I opened the page this morning and had to wait a long time, then at 8 am I was placed in a queue. At 8.10 it was my turn to make the purchase, but both versions of PlayStation 5 were already sold-out. “

In short, it seems that even at Christmas the situation will not change and PS5 will remain fundamentally unobtainable, with a few drops at the main retailers which, however, end in an instant, probably also due to the touts bots against which you are trying to legislate.