PS5 exceeds one and a half million consoles and Kirby continues to gobble up Japanese sales

Playstation 5 has passed the million and a half consoles sold in Japan since its premiere on November 12, 2020. The milestone has occurred in the week to date March 28 to April 3. the japanese magazine Famitsu (he Gematsu) has published which games have been in physical format and best-selling consoles in that period. On the software side it dominates without a doubt Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Nintendo’s pink ball action-adventure platformer for Switch already opens in Japan with more than 380,000 units on March 25. Since then and until April 3, it has added another 110,946 copies. The amount exceeds the combined units sold of the following nine games from the top 10 (88,238). Also, except for Elden Ring for PS4 in fifth position, the rest of the titles are Switch games already common in the list, which you can consult below (in parentheses, the total sales of the game):

Switch OLED and PS5 pass the milestone of 1.5 million

As you remember from the aforementioned Japanese publication, the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft continue to have supply problems in Japan as it is in the rest of the world. Within that context, PS5 has exceeded one and a half million consoles sold. Specifically, they are 1,300,078 of the standard model and 228,105 of the Digital Edition.

The Nintendo Switch OLED modelreleased in October 2021, more than a year after PS5 but with fewer supply problems (although it has also had them) has also exceeded that milestone with 1,524,551 consoles sold. Of course, taking into account the standard model and the Lite, the machine exceeds 24.34 million machines placed in the hands of the Japanese public. The Xbox audience is still a minority in Japan, but larger than in the previous generation: Xbox Series X/S carry almost 169,000 sold units.