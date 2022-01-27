PS5 forced bundles are being blamed

THE GameStop’s forced PS5 bundles in the end they did not go unnoticed: the shortage of stocks and the high demand for the next-gen console had pushed the chain of stores to propose the possibility of obtaining the platforms only through dedicated packageswith figures that went beyond the actual value of the console.

In these bundles, in addition of course to the console PlayStation 5 and the controller DualSensethe chain often included more accessories not required and the last ones video games outgoing: however users had no choice and often, in order to be able to buy the console, they had to to accept the inclusion of additional elements they were not interested in.

Well, after a report initiated by Federconsumatori in order to protect customers, theAGCM (Antitrust Authority) finally decided to intervene on the matter, punishing GameStop with a maxi fine.

The well-known company dedicated to the sale of video games and consoles will have to pay one fine of 750 thousand euros to have “disseminated inaccurate and misleading information“On availability and delivery times, but above all to have”I imposed the purchase of accessory products in forced combination (bundle)“.

Federconsumatori has also reported how this unpleasant situation has often led to all‘cancellation of orders made by customers, with not a few difficulty also found to contact after-sales assistance and exercise the right of refund and withdrawal.

What made GameStop’s position even worse was the fact that the practice of forced bundles was adopted. during the pandemic and the spread of Covid-19thus making it even more complicated for users to be able to access the consoles.

The association created for the protection of users concluded by doing A greeting not only for the future of GameStop PS5 sales, but also for all stores dedicated to online commerce:

“We therefore reiterate the need to urgently adopt, also through good practices, more precise and stringent regulation in the e-commerce sector, to guarantee consumers adequate protection. A need that has become even more evident when we consider the exponential increase in online commerce during the pandemic“.

Certainly an exemplary and heavy penalty for GameStop, which it should stop the practice of forced bundles once and for all of the consoles and give users the ability to choose.

If we consider that in the past the chain had passed the message that buying PS5 was a privilege, the fine may not seem so surprising: the hope is that in the future the sale of consoles can be managed more carefully.

This is not the only controversial operation that has involved the chain of stores: GameStop has in fact announced that it wants to sell NFT, inviting video game manufacturers to include them in the next titles.

In these days the first film dedicated to the GameStop-Wall Street case will also be released, which saw the shares of the well-known chain dramatically increase in value due to the coordinated action of many small investors.