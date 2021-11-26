Ps5, from Gamestop availability for Black Friday?

Play Superscudetto

We are finally there: the highly anticipated Black Friday has arrived today, an event dedicated to shopping that will then continue throughout the weekend, to lead to Cyber ​​Monday on Monday, a day dedicated above all to the world of electronics. The enthusiasm is obviously skyrocketing and above all with regard to the sale of Ps5 we expect important news. News that, as usual, have already partially arrived from Gamestop, which has already put several stocks on sale this week. Let’s see what we can expect from Black Friday.

Ps5 availability, the news from Gamestop

On Wednesday, the new Gamestop restock arrived, which took place during the stream on the Twitch GameStop TV channel dedicated to the presentation of Battlefield 2042, together with streamer XFelicia and the usual hosts Kafkanya and Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio. A bundle containing the Ps5 Digital Edition, paired with a second DualSense controller, the PS Plus subscription, and the Pulse 3D headphones, has been put up for sale, all at a price of 599.89 euros.

For the moment, Gamestop hasn’t announced any news in view of Black Friday, but we must keep the alert high throughout the day. We know that the retailer usually releases several drops within a short distance of each other after stockpiling, so we can look forward to new sales opportunities shortly. It is not clear if already today, or maybe Monday during Cyber ​​Monday, but it is still advisable to always keep the attention very high so as not to miss even a chance.



