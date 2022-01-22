Ps5, from Gamestop new restock today and Friday?

Play Superscudetto

Interesting news arrives regarding the availability of the Ps5 on GamestopAmazon and other stores specializing in the sale of video games and technology products.

In particular, Gamestop has made available a bundle that includes the Playstation 5 in its version standard and not in the Digital Edition. In addition to the next-gen console signed by Sony, the bundle of the well-known video game chain also includes a second Nova Pink color controller, the official remote control and a charging station for controllers with headphone support.

Ps5, new restock from Gamestop

In bundle with the Ps5 offered by Gamestop, in addition, there are also two games: it is MotoGP 21 and of Resident Evil Village. The price of the bundle is 699.98 euros. The Gamestop restock was very successful as was to be expected, given that the requests of the console are always numerous. The Gamestop bundle had been anticipated through a live on Twitch: during the live all the details relating to the offer had been revealed.

The new Playstation is back also available at Amazon France: a news that bodes well for the Italian version of the colossus by Jeff Bezos. Going up Amazon ItalyMeanwhile, you can find the following written under the announcements of the Playstation 5: “Prime members have priority access until January 31, 2022”. We remind you that the subscription to Amazon Prime can be activated for a free period of thirty days.

