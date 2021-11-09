PS5, hackers on the attack (and they are about to prevail)

The hacker have made significant progress in the bypass security from PS5, consul who is preparing to celebrate his first year of life.

DualSense owners have never had particularly serious problems with the hardware system of Sony’s next-gen console.

After all, just a few days ago a new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the company is working on machine-learning for upscaling images on PS5.

Not to mention that the European opening of the PlayStation Direct stores will allow many players from the Old Continent to get their hands on a PS5 (stocks permitting).

Now, as also reported by The Gamer, the hacker group known as “Fail0verflow” reported today that they have identified and obtained access to the “root keys” of the PS5, used to decrypt the PS5 firmware.

This brings the group one step closer to the possibility of install unauthorized software from Sony, something that has certainly alarmed the company.

“We got all the PS5 root (symmetric) keys”, tweeted Fail0verflow in these hours. “They can all be obtained from the software, including the root key for the console, if you look closely!”

The safety of the PS5 is still largely unknown even a year after the console’s release. The platform automatically registers itself with Sony’s servers and requests information on the user’s login account.

That said, it seems to be only a matter of time before anyone understands exactly how the mechanism works, as once the hackers have identified the encryption and other anti-tampering features, bypassing them will become a foregone conclusion.

Eurogamer.net reported that the same hacker group has already managed to hack PS3 and PS4, allowing users to run any software they wanted on both consoles, including operating systems completely different from what every PlayStation was designed for.

We’ll see if Sony goes on the counterattack, managing to create some kind of defense from any critical tampering with his home gaming system.

