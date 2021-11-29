PS5 has its first official wheel for Gran Turismo 7 (but it costs an eye)

Are you a racing game lover and want to totally immerse yourself in the experience they offer? The answer to your problems may have arrived, even if it is certainly not a small expense.

PS5 in fact it is going to get its first official steering wheel, a great set up that could take your gaming experience to levels never before seen on PlayStation, especially for fans of Gran Turismo 7.

Fanatec has indeed revealed the new Gran Turismo DD Pro, designed specifically for Sony’s next racing game. This is precisely the first wheel designed specifically for the PlayStation 5 console – however if you believe that it can have a restrained and affordable cost, unfortunately we must prove you wrong.

Gran Turismo DD Pro will indeed have a decidedly exorbitant price, which even surpasses that of the console itself: $ 699.95.

Introducing the Gran Turismo DD Pro wheel

The complete package includes an elegant themed steering wheel Gran Turismo drawn by Polyphony Digital and is equipped with an OLED screen that provides visual information to the player.

In addition, the wheel will have built-in directional sticks and all the buttons that would be in a PS5 controller.

Below we present the video of the reveal of the wheel:

The Gran Turismo DD Pro makes even more sense when viewed in conjunction with the work on artificial intelligence what Sony is doing. In fact, the new steering wheel could be much more useful in order to consistently tackle a ‘Definitely more competitive AI.

Polyphony Digital is indeed working hard on Gran Turismo 7 and above all it is doing it in collaboration with Sony AI, which we know to be the division created specifically for the study of artificial intelligences.

Polyphony is aiming to make the new Gran Turismo the ultimate racing experience for PlayStation consoles, and even the developers themselves admitted that the new tracks made them feel in another world.

Finally, it seems that the news on the title are not destined to end, since even the photo mode seems to be spectacular and in some way “experimental”.