PS5, here is a new free game to keep the console from getting dust

PS5 has no games? In response, a new one arrives in a few days, and it is pure a completely free online multiplayer.

I are not enough free games that PlayStation Plus offers its users, because surprise free titles also come out on the new Sony home console.

The whole a few days from the first birthday of PS5, an anniversary that has come with so many doubts and certainties, given the strange period in which we live.

While the touts continue to turn undisturbed non-stop, causing the usual inventory problem of the new Sony console.

But rejoice, dear readers and readers that you own a PS5, because very soon you will have the opportunity to play for free Dauntless.

The title draws a lot the saga of Monster Hunter, and has been available for years on many consoles and PCs and finally now on PS5 as well.

Here she is Description of the game:

Dauntless is a Online and free-to-play action RPG by Phoenix Labs. Await: regular updates, seasonal events, new Behemoths and more in a rich and ever-changing world.

As posted in the official PlayStation Blog, Dauntless will arrive on PS5 starting next December 2nd, with a port designed specifically for the console.

The title will arrive alongside the “Call to Arms” update, and on the Sony console will support Dualsense functionality and 3D audio as well will benefit from a noticeable graphic update and faster loading times.

Learn more about Dauntless we refer you to our review of the original version, aware that the game has changed a lot since its release.

While the coolest exclusive for PS5 will receive a very important update, or even a sequel, according to the latest information that has emerged.

Instead, you want to know what the players prefer between physical or digital games on their PS5? The answer is a nice surprise, actually.