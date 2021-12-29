PS5, how many games are in development at PlayStation Studios? A leaker reveals it – Nerd4.life

How many games for PS5 are currently in development by the teams that are part of the PlayStation Studios? Leaker Foxy has revealed the number of projects assigned to each of Sony’s first party studios.

Guerrilla Games = 3 games

Insomniac = 3 games

Suckerpunch = 2 games

Sony Santa Monica = 2 games

Naughty Dog = 2 games

Bluepoint = 2 games

Housemarque = 1 game

London Studio = 1 game

Sony Bend = 1 game

Pixelopus = 1 game

Sony San Mateo = 1 game

Japan Studio (Asobi) = 1 game

PlayStation Studios, an official artwork

We know of course Guerrilla Games is working on Horizon Forbidden West, due out on February 18, but it is not known what are the other two projects that according to Foxy are currently in the pipeline at the development team.

Regarding Insomniac Games, the studio works on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, defined as huge by the Venom actor, and on Marvel’s Wolverine, presented in September, but there is a third title still shrouded in mystery according to what reported by the leaker.

Quite similar speech for Santa Monica Studio, which is making God of War Ragnarok, perhaps out on September 30, 2022, and possibly a second game of which, however, we know nothing, provided that the list of Foxy turns out to be true.