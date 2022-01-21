PS5 in 2022 will sell double the Xbox Series X | S, but less than Nintendo Switch, for an analyst – Nerd4.life

For Piers Harding-Rolls, market analyst at Ampere Analysis, they will be sold in 2022 18 million PS5while Xbox Series X | S will stop at 9 million, basically half. However the best-selling console will once again be Nintendo Switch, with 21 million units.

For Harding-Rolls, the availability of Sony and Microsft consoles will improve this year. This will allow the two companies to sell more units than in 2021, but not enough to exceed Nintendo Switch sales.

“It appears that the availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will slowly increase over the course of the year and our forecast is that Sony will exceed Microsoft’s sales by a 2: 1 ratio,” explains Harding-Rolls. “But in reality the best-selling console on the market will be the Nintendo Switch with 21 million units and that will be due to the demand for the Nintendo Switch OLED.”

PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Last July Sony announced that PS5 is the PlayStation console to hit the 10 million-unit mark fastest. Furthermore, despite the semiconductor crisis, the company expects to distribute at least 14.8 million consoles by the end of the fiscal year, or by the end of March 2022.

As for the Xbox Series X | S we don’t have precise data so far, but Phil Spencer said that it has recorded higher sales than previous Xbox consoles, while according to a well-known analyst it is at 12 million units sold.

Nintendo Switch instead a few days ago reached 101.88 million units sold in the world, surpassing even the Wii.