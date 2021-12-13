PS5, interchangeable colored official covers announced by Sony, in different models – Nerd4.life

PS5 will finally have his official colored covers produced directly by the parent company, announced on the PlayStation blog and coming to January 2022 also in Italy, as well as several other countries.

As has been suspected for a long time, given the particular configuration of PS5 that allows you to detach the side covers rather easily, Sony has decided to launch covers alternatives official with different colors in January 2022, which will allow you to radically change the appearance of the console.

PS5, Sony’s official colored covers

The Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, or black, colors red, pink, blue and purple, are the first variants that will also be made available in Italy starting from January 2022 for the PS5 covers and will be available for both versions of the console, that is PS5 Digital and standard with optical reader.

Waiting to know the precise and official release date of these covers, the accessories are already available on PlayStation Direct, or Sony’s centralized official shop, in pre-order at price of 55 dollars.

PS5, the Midnight Black covers in the foreground

The pink, purple and blue variants are expected for the first half of 2022, so they will probably arrive later than the black covers, which will be the first available in January.

Sony’s announcement comes shortly after the discovery of a patent for interchangeable covers that recently emerged, which immediately made us think about the possibility of their arrival, also considering the famous story of the covers for sale by Dbrand and the legal fight that it followed.