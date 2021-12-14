PS5: interchangeable covers finally arrive. DualSense in three new colors

The family of accessories dedicated to PlayStation 5 expands with new colors for DualSense. After welcoming the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red versions, the next-gen controller will soon be available in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue And Galactic Purple.

The news does not end here: the new (and ‘old’) DualSense can be combined with the brand new colored covers for PS5. These accessories come after a series of legal disputes between Sony and third-party manufacturers who had tried to make custom cases for the console.

Galactic Collection: all the colors of PlayStation 5

Launched in white only, PS5 can now boast five different colorways inspired by the galaxy. Space-themed collection inaugurated in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors welcomes the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple versions of the DualSense controller, all available starting January 2022 at participating retailers.

The most interesting news concerns for the covers for PS5, the new colored shells with which you can customize your console. How to use them? Simply, “just remove the original white covers of the PS5 console and insert the new ones”, as Sony explains. They will be compatible with both models equipped with Blu-Ray drives and PS5 Digital Editions.

The colors available are the same as those we find for DualSense, but the launch will be staggered. We therefore start with the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers, which will be launched in Italy next January, while the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple versions will arrive in the course of 2022. The accessories will be sold separately from the console and the controller, but at the moment the official sales prices have not been disclosed.

Whereas the new colors are presented as part of the ‘Galactic Collection’ of PS5, we would not rule out the arrival of other thematic collections for the DualSense controller and for the console.