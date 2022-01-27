PS5 is back available from Euronics today January 26th

Surprise drop of PS5 from Euronics in Italy today 26 January. The console, always available in very few copies, can be purchased from Euronics online store.

This is the version with disc, sold as a base for € 499. In this case the price amounts to € 539.88 because it is a bundle that includes the remote control for Playstation 5.

COMBINED SALE – BUY PS5 AND THE MEDIA REMOTE CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE ORDER (promotion valid only online for home delivery – while stocks last) PURCHASABLE ONLY 1 PIECE

They will be as usual few specimens on sale today 26 January. In recent days, there have been no significant drops in other electronics chains or on Amazon. We do not know if other stores will offer some copies for sale during the day.