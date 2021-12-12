PS5 is in the last country in the world you could think of

In a country where there is a lack of cement and medicine, it’s not hard to find a PS5. We are talking about one of the most unstable places in the world, always on the verge of a war: the Gaza Strip and more precisely the city of the same name in Palestine. As reported by The Guardian, in the country it is still possible to find a Sony console, while it is difficult to find other basic necessities.

“There is not a great demand for these devices, as prices are still very high in Gaza”, explains to the British newspaper Hassan al-Baik, who runs an electronics store and fails to dispose of the stock due to the poverty of the area, but also from the official price, far from that technically proposed by Sony. al-Baik also explained how difficult it has been in the last year to find the console.

The first PS5s entered the state during April 2021, but as contraband. “They were bought in Dubain, disassembled and passed through Egypt and then assembled again here”. The result? A console came to cost the beauty of over $ 1,000, exactly like us in the West. “Since Israel has allowed the arrival of a minimum of goods, prices have dropped, but we are still in the order of 800/900 dollars to buy one,” said al-Baik. Xbox Series X is also available in the country, but the demand is much lower and fewer pieces are sold.

If you want a PS5, then, the only way to get one is a trip to Gaza. Of course, there would be other problems to overcome: entering the country and the idea of ​​having to endure the sight of poverty and the lack of basic goods. And perhaps, at least in this case, it would be useful to change priorities: not only Western ones, but also those of those who technically promises aid in one of the countries most tormented by war and poverty.