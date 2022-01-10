PS5 is now available on Amazon … at a “special” price

At the present time, getting your hands on a next-gen console, PS5 or Xbox Series X that is, it is no small feat, and it seems that it will remain so for quite a while.

Sony’s next generation console was one of the most requested throughout 2021, and every time we reported it as available on Amazon it went exhausted within a few minutes.

Even if, in the end, your favorite console by Italian gamers it was a bit of a surprise for everyone, perhaps because of the stock problems?

A problem which, for PS5, it won’t be fixed easily not even during 2022, according to the continuous reports of the manufacturing companies.

As you know, if you follow our pages with some attention, we are ready to notify you whenever PlayStation 5 is available in some digital store like Amazon.

The consoles, whether digital or classic, always finish in no time, but we know that many have managed to buy one with our suggestions.

As we wandered around the net, we realized that while we were writing the news, PS5 is available again on Amazon… but to a price which makes us raise a handful of eyebrows.

The screenshot you see above has been captured at about 6.30 pm on January 10th, and refers to the page you find at this address.

Because PS5, and the digital version too, it costs practically a thousand euros? It is a simple one “Crafty”, and not a scam transaction.

So, if you are really desperate and want a PS5, following the link above you will be able to buy it, but in this way you will foment a scalper. Do not shoot the messenger.

The semiconductor crisis won’t end anytime soon, but maybe you can expect to spend a thousand euros for a PS5 instead … don’t you find?

You can have fun, meanwhile, building your PlayStation 5 out of LEGO, waiting for some a real.

On the other hand, we already know that in 2022 a new feature will arrive for the console, always when we can compare it.