PS5 is nowhere to be found, but Sony is already thinking of a new, more powerful console

It seems that even this Christmas many players will have to give up on finding PS5 under its own tree, but the current market slump doesn’t seem to have stopped Sony’s urge to innovate and improve.

Judging from a new patent that has emerged on the net, it seems that the DualSense house is already thinking about a possible new model more powerful and with a Dual GPU set, which would seem to be designed to support more backward compatibility and cloud gaming.

It is likely that this is a solution Sony will think of when the PS5 situation becomes more manageable, as the publisher has been forced to intervene personally against the touts, which are making increasingly difficult to buy the console.

The situation has become so unmanageable that it even prompted the American government to intervene to stop the touting, proposing a new decree to make illegal purchase via bot.

As reported by DualShockers, the indiscretion comes directly from the insider Zuby_Tech on Twitter, who reported a new patent registered by Sony in the last few days.

In fact, an initial patent had already been registered in October directly from Mark Cerny, the father of PS5: the aim was to allow the use of a different profile to adequately exploit the backwards compatibility.

This application was however suddenly updated on December 8, 2021, also reporting a new device configured specifically for the purpose, thus suggesting the arrival of a console more powerful.

Curiously, all patents related to backward compatibility have been updated taking into account this new wording, thus leaving us to imagine what this novelty could refer to.

Judging by the fact that there is a lot of talk about cloud gaming and that it may be a more powerful platform, it seems likely that Sony’s new console could be used primarily for streaming games, thus representing a potential improvement for the service.

Alternatively, there are those who think this could mean the arrival of PS5 Pro on the market in the near future, even if it seems unlikely that the manufacturer will be able to choose to do so in the next few days.

Waiting for official statements, all that remains is to wait to find out what will be the news related to the next-gen platform: in the meantime, if you can’t recover it, you may want to console yourself with a much cheaper Game Station 5.

