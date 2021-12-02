PS5 is the best-selling console of 2021 in Italy and the UK, Switch wins in other countries – Nerd4.life

2021 is close to closing and we are starting to calculate which are the best-selling games and consoles. Christopher Dring of GameIndustries.biz reveals that, this year, PS5 is the best-selling both in Italy and in the UK. Switch, on the other hand, is first in other European states. The calculation is done in number of units, not in earnings (which would work in PS5’s favor anyway, since it costs more).

Specifically, Dring wrote on Twitter – as you can see for yourself below -: “In the UK, 2021 sales of Switch are already bigger than those of 2019. Which means that 2021 is already the second best year for the platform (after 2020). Still, it will take a miracle for Switch to beat PS5, which is comfortably in first place right now. ”

He then continued: “Speaking of Europe, PS5 is first in Italy, but in France, the Netherlands and Spain Switch is number one. Switch is also the best-selling in Australia. December will be a key moment. “So it seems that, with the sole exception of the United Kingdom, the sales numbers between PS5 and Switch are not too different and December could lead to position changes. The amount of PS5 stocks will probably be one of the most important discriminants.

DringIn response to a Twitter user, he also claims that there are more Switch units out there than PS5 units, so the PS5’s success isn’t caused by Nintendo’s manufacturing issues. Arguably, if Sony could produce even more PS5s than it does today, it would be able to gain even greater dominance in Europe.

Speaking of PS5: we remind you that the update 21.02-04.50.00 is available, here are the news.