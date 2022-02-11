PS5 is the best-selling, Xbox Series X | S is second – Nerd4.life

NPD’s Mat Piscatella shared the most recent sales figures for the US marketprecisely those relating to January 2022. The analyst reveals the hardware ranking which indicates that PS5 is the best-selling console, while Xbox Series X | S is second.

Precisely, Piscatella tells us that PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console both in terms of number of consoles and dollars generated. Xbox Series X | S, on the other hand, is second in terms of both consoles sold and dollars.

Xbox Series X and S

The analyst explains that the hardware sales calculated in dollars, they grew by 22% compared to January 2021, reaching 390 million dollars. This is the best result since January 2009, during which $ 447 million was generated.

Although hardware sales increased, total year-over-year market spending fell for the third month in a row. The fault is always the supply problems. There decrease compared to last year it is 2%. It has gone from 4.8 billion dollars to 4.684 billion dollars. The decrease was influenced by both lower sales of physical and digital games (-4%) and accessories (-15%). The best-selling accessory in January 2022 in the US was the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Finally, here are the game sales figures, again for January 2022 in the US.