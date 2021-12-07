PS5 is the most desired gift of this Christmas in the United States, for a studio – Nerd4.life

ATTExperts.com conducted a study to find out what the most desired gifts by the Americans for Christmas 2021, discovering that a large relative majority of people would like to find one under the tree PS5. In general, preferences for tech gifts prevailed, as we can see from the infographic below, which shows the results state by state.

Infographic of Americans 2021 Christmas gift preferences by ATTExperts.com

In second position, between and consoles, we find Nintendo Switch, while they do not appear in any state Xbox Series X or S. The study was conducted by examining the keyword the more you search on Amazon.com, your site traffic and search volume. The keywords were then ranked on the site’s monthly organic traffic estimates. The ten most searched keywords were then entered into Google Shopping to break down their popularity across states over a 90-day period.

The most sought-after object was PS5, while in second place are televisions. In reality, Nintendo Switch is the keyword that has moved the most traffic, with more than 1.26 million searches, but in only six states it was the most searched on Google Shopping.

It must be said that this detection system lends itself to some criticism. For example, it does not take into consideration a substantial difference between Nintendo Switch and PS5, namely that the former can be found easily, while the latter really cannot and, therefore, requires more searches from users, even in subsequent days. However it is an interesting study, which at least makes us understand the great interest of the public for the unobtainable Sony console.