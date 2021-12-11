PS5 more desired than Xbox Series X by consumers, according to DFC Intelligence – Nerd4.life

According to a market research by DFC Intelligence, in consumers prefer PS5 to Xbox Series X | S, although the services and the line-up of the Microsoft console are considered superior.

Based on the survey, 54% of consumers who don’t own a next-gen console say they probably / definitely wouldn’t buy Xbox Series X, versus 34% who aren’t interested in PS5. 26% say they are interested in buying an Xbox Series X, versus 42% who want to buy a PS5 instead. As for Nintendo Switch, 60% of respondents have already purchased the console, while 27% of those who do not own it intend to buy it in the future.

“The results are somewhat surprising given that consumers rate PS5 and Xbox Series X quite similarly in most respects,” explains DFC Intelligence. “The main advantage of the PS5 is the graphics and the perceived power as higher, compared to the best-rated online library and services for Xbox.

PS5 and Xbox Series X

According to data collected by DFC Intelligence, consumers actually rate the Xbox Series X online services as very good, however they place more emphasis on other aspects when choosing which console to buy.

“The biggest problem Microsoft faces with the Xbox Series X is the tepid interest in online services. Online services, virtual reality, and a cool-looking console were the lowest scoring aspects among consumers. Price, power and games continue to be the driving factors, “explains DFC Intelligence.

As for the interest in the games released recently and upcoming games in the future, “Forza Horizon 5 had a similar rating to Sony’s Gran Turismo 7. Horizon Forbidden West generates consumer interest similar to Halo Infinite. However, the games deemed most interesting were God of Ragnarok and the sequel to The Legend. of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. “