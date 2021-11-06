PS5, new graphics coming? A patent suggests it

PS5 it will soon celebrate its first year of life, a year studded mostly with successes (despite the fact that the health emergency has created a really annoying shortage of supplies).

The owners of DualSense have had the opportunity over the months to be able to play pearls like Returnal to Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, just to name a couple.

It is also true that, to try to overcome the problem of low stocks in stores, Sony would be deploying real air forces to face the Christmas holidays in the best possible way.

Not to mention that the Japanese giant is jumping through hoops to guarantee players who are left with a dry mouth the opportunity to be able to buy a PS5 (enough to offer one for free, but for a lucky few).

Now, a new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the company is working on machine-learning for image upscaling on PS5 and future games VR.

Filed in April and published at the end of October, the patent, entitled “Computer-Implemented Method for Completing an Image”, outlines the ways machine learning can essentially “mask” any image to reveal some sections and hide others, missing or corrupted.

Machine learning ultimately makes this process less resource intensive on the hardware, allowing high resolution image upscaling without the performance or time cost normally associated with such processes.

Throughout the patent, virtual reality is mentioned on several occasions, specifically speaking of the increased computing power required by a headset to bring a “Satisfactory image” compared to a traditional computer monitor.

This is because VR headsets have two separate screens close to the user’s eyes, have wider angles and therefore need to operate at higher framerates.

The machine learning process outlined in the patent would require “Much less computer power without sacrificing image quality where it is needed most, to maintain user comfort and immersion”.

This patent could indicate a focus on bringing the next generation of PS5 VR on par without sacrificing the processing power needed to comfortably run virtual reality games.

GamesRadar also discovered the LinkedIn profile of Andy Bigos, Sony’s Senior Principal Engineer, is listed as the author of the patent, confirming that the application of machine learning and neural rendering to real-time graphics is on PlayStation 5 on the next VR headset. .

Speaking of stocks again, an analyst predicted that the problem will not be resolved in 2022 either tied hand in glove to the pandemic crisis international.

But not only: Sony a few days ago officially launched the PlayStation PC brand, something that has certainly caused a stir.

Finally, you read that a leaker posted a cryptic post on their page Twitter, alluding to PS5 game announcements coming to The Game Awards 2021?