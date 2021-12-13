PS5, now it’s official: colored bodies and many new DualSense arrive

After the rumors of recent days, there is the official: PlayStation 5 will have his colored shells that will allow you to change the color from white standard that we saw at the launch of the console.

In recent months the owners of DualSense have been clamoring for it, so much so that their wishes have finally been granted.

It is also true that the news had been in the air for weeks, complete with a patent, so much so that many professionals were almost certain that an official announcement was upon us. Just below, the video dedicated to the new colored DualSense models:

Here is a video presentation of the colored shells for the PlayStation 5 console:

The new shades, inspired by the galaxy – according to the description – will be red, light blue, blue, pink and black (the latter, the most requested color to date by the entire PlayStation community and beyond).

To accompany the launch, scheduled for 21 January 2022, will also be i DualSense color matched, which will therefore make the range of choices even wider for future owners of PS5 consoles (stocks permitting, of course).

Furthermore, according to what is shared on Twitter by Takashi Mochikuzi of Bloomberg, in Japan the PS5 shells will be sold to a price equal to our 50 euros, while for America they have been reported 55 dollars (we await confirmation regarding the local market).

A little further down, you will find a beautiful dedicated gallery showing the new bodies and the DualSense:

Recall that since the release of the console someone has begun to offer unofficial colored bodies on the market, something that has put Sony on a war footing.

Other private companies, such as Dbrand for example, have over time tried to build a real business, reiterating that, apart from legal threats, the important thing was to buy it from them.

It is also true that the first edition of the black Darkplate had turned out to be a success, selling out within a few hours, although now with the announcement of the official colored shells the music is certainly destined to change.