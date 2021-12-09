PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon: new bundle and price

As announced on the Twitch GameStop TV channel, GameStop Italia will go on sale on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December new PlayStation 5 stocks: Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 restock.

The chain will go on sale at 5pm a bundle that includes PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a second DualSense controller, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus 12 Months subscriptions, remote control and a host of other accessories at a price of around 650 euros, more details will be communicated at the opening of the sale, scheduled for 17:00 (indicative time) on Thursday 9 December.

It is about a good chance to buy PlayStation 5 before Christmas, the only model available will be the PS5 Digital while we do not know if the PS5 Standard Edition with the optical reader will be back in stock before the end of the year holidays. Connect at 5:00 pm on the GameStop Italia website to be sure you are among the first in the queue, the stock is limited and the console could quickly sell-out.

If you are looking for PlayStation 5 games, take a look at the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar of December 9th where you will find games such as Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood and The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition.