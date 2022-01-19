PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon, new stock on the way

As anticipated in recent days, PS5 will be back on sale today from GameStop, Online only. The company will be selling a new stock of Sony consoles this afternoon during the new installment of GameStop TV.

A bot on Twitch in recent days revealed that “during the next episode of GameStop TV (Wednesday at 16:00) very few pieces of PlayStation 5 Digital will be on sale! We do NOT know any other details at the moment, we will update you in the next few days.“

We have no details on this but we invite you to tune in to GameStop TV at the time indicated for find out all the information on the new drop of PlayStation 5. It is not clear if GameStop will sell the standard PS5 or the digital model without a player and we do not know if there will be specific bundles or if alternatively it will also be possible to buy the console in a smooth version.

If you are interesting of course we advise you not to miss this opportunity Since the drops of PS5 are almost always random and arrive without notice, more stock may be available in the next few days but there are no certainties and there are those who speculate that they have to wait for February for the arrival of new stocks. Remember to buy on the GameStop site you must be a GS + holder with active and valid card.