PS5 on sale now from Euronics, while stocks last!

Surprisingly, Euronics “dropped” a new PlayStation stock, the console is now on sale on the chain’s website, bundled with the Media Remote, a good opportunity to purchase the much-requested PS5.

PS5 + Remote Control Media costs 529.98 euros, it is a combined sale of the two products, promotion valid only online with home delivery (collection in the store is not possible), offer valid while stocks last. Each customer will be able to purchase only one piece, multiple orders will not be accepted.

Shipping costs start at € 9.90 (for a total of 539.88 euros), in addition it is possible to purchase the Serena warranty extension at a price of 40 euros, optional at the customer’s choice. We do not know how many units are available, at the time of writing it is possible to add the PS5 to the cart, we reiterate only and exclusively in bundle with the Media Remote, the model is the one with optical reader while PS5 Digital Edition is not for sale.

As always, we recommend that you be quick if you are interested, the sold-out could occur within a few minutes as has happened in the past for other Euronics drops and other retailers, keep your credit card details at hand to speed up checkout.