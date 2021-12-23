PS5 on sale now from GameStop, hurry up before sold-out!

At this moment the site of GameStop is selling a new PlayStation 5 stock, at the time of writing on the eCommerce site there is a virtual queue for the purchase of the new Sony console, available in limited quantities and while stocks last, a fact that could occur in a few minutes as has already happened in the past.

Go to the GameStop Italia website e wait patiently for your turn, the chain reminds you that “The purchase is reserved exclusively for GS + owners and limited to one console per customer, multiple purchases will not be processed and will be canceled. “

This is in all likelihood the last chance to buy PlayStation 5 before Christmas, delivery within the day of the holiday is not guaranteed and at the moment it seems unlikely, however in the event of a positive outcome in the purchase phase you will be sure that you have managed to buy the PS5.

GameStop reiterates that it has limited supplies and very few pieces available on the site ready for purchase, multiple orders will be automatically deleted from the system, remember that to proceed with the purchase you will need to have an active and functioning GS + account, purchase PS5 online on the GameStop is in fact reserved exclusively for members of the loyalty program.