PS5: priority access to Amazon for Prime customers, here’s how it works

Haven’t you managed to get hold of a much-coveted PS5 yet? Unfortunately, the current semiconductor crisis has forced Sony to slow down production and, precisely for this reason, the availability of the console in stores is rather low, so much so that, as soon as it pops up somewhere, it is only a matter of minutes before it goes out of stock.

This situation, of course, also concerns the well-known e-commerce portal Amazon which, despite its size, cannot cope with the enormous demand from users. We at Spaziogames try to be always on the spot and promptly notify you when it is possible to buy PS5 and today we report that, in order to offer an extra service to its users (as well as prevent the free sale to any BOTs), Amazon has decided that, at least until March 31, 2022subscribers to the service Amazon Prime they will have a priority access to the sale of the console.

Precisely for this reason, if you are still trying to get a copy, we recommend that you sign up for Amazon Prime, which has now become almost essential to get hold of one of the most desired products of the moment. Obviously, non-Prime subscribers will not be prevented from purchasing, but they will be less likely to grab it.

»Click here to sign up for Amazon Prime«

We remind you that the service will allow you to access all the advantages reserved for Prime customers, including free shipping on products shipped by Amazon, access to the immense catalog of films, TV series and documentaries on Prime Video, listen to over two million Stream ad-free songs with Prime Music, get free in-game video games and bonuses on Prime Gaming, unlimited cloud storage of your photos on Amazon Photos, and much more.

PlayStation 5 launched in a standard model and a digital-only one, with no blu-ray player. Beyond this feature, the two consoles offer the same data sheet – and will therefore be equally powerful.

This is just one of the many products that you can find on Amazon and of which we invite you to consult the complete catalog at this address. Finally, we remind you that every day we point out the best offers on the net, which you can find in our dedicated area of ​​the site.

