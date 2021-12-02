PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim, it is assumed very close launch date

The PlayStation 5 could soon see its family expanded with the arrival of the PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim.

We know that Sony is working on an updated version of its nextgen console since 2019 and if you were to follow the pattern already seen, it should not be long before you start seeing the announcements and previews of the advanced model. But for now, no one knows how the two new PlayStation consoles should be from an aesthetic or performance point of view.

This lack of information has therefore left ample space for creatives who have indulged in imagining both the console and the new pads to play. And the concept that fascinated us we are talking about today could easily compete on equal terms with the official one hidden in some office in the Sony headquarters.

Concept PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim, interesting game of curves

Jermaine Smit is a designer who has decided to work on his own idea on the possible appearance of the updated version of the Sony console. The video posted on his YouTube channel quickly reached almost 60,000 views and the tone of the comments is enthusiastic. More than a few openly hope that some internal Sony designers will see the concept created by Smit.

In fact we are facing has a great idea elegant both for what concerns the console and for what concerns the pad. The changes compared to the current PlayStation 5 are noticeable and in some respects hark back to the old rounded PS3. Among other things, the designer has also thought about differentiating the classic version from the Slim one. But what could be inside the updated PS5 Pro that it could arrive as early as 2023?

Also on this aspect we have no great news if not the hints made by another youtuber according to which Sony And AMD they would be working together to upgrade. Under Jermaine Smit’s video someone expressed the doubt if it is really necessary for Sony to come out with a Pro version but always according to what is running on the net a revised design of the console both in the hardware component and in the aesthetic component could actually help to procurement of the consoles themselves.

Read also -> CEO of XBOX sure: “Here is who deserves GOTY 2021”

Read also -> Playstation patents revolutionary technology for PS5

The PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim should indeed be produced on one different line compared to the classic PS5 that the lucky few of us who have succeeded have. When we get official news from Sony, surely among the answers we will receive there will be the question: but will the games run in 8k?