PS5 returns from Euronics but is immediately sold-out, new stock from GameStop on January 19th

This week in mid-January opened with a PlayStation 5 restock: the console is back on sale by Euronics in a bundle with the Media Remote remote control, however the package remained on sale a few minutes before the sold-out and currently the console is no longer available.

At the time of writing the PS5 + Media Remote Remote Control Bundle page has been removed from the Euronics website, however do not despair as a new PlayStation 5 restock from GameStop.

GameStop will sell the PS5 on January 19, the company invites you to follow the new episode of GameStopTV on Twitch at 16:00 to find out all the details on the new drop, at the moment there are no details of any kind and we do not know if the chain will sell the Digital Edition or the standard edition with player, individually or in a bundle with games and / or accessories.

Hope is to witness more frequent restocks during 2022 and obviously we also hope the same with regard to Xbox Series X, another next-gen platform rather difficult to find, with new stocks made available with the dropper. Obviously we will update you promptly in case of further drops from Italian retailers.