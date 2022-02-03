PS5 sales below expectations cause a sharp drop in the stock market – Nerd4.life

THE PS5 sales figures published by Sonyas well as revisions to the forecasts for the fiscal year, were not welcomed from the Tokyo stock exchange, which reacted with a sharp decline in shares of the company at closing.

As Bloomberg reports, Sony Group Corp. has detected a drastic decrease of 8.6% in the value of the shares following the financial results announced by the company in the past few hours. We have seen that PS5 is at 17.2 million units sold, progressing rapidly but remaining below the sales pace set by PS4 in the same reference period, with a result that is below expectations.

The main cause is obviously the difficulty in producing an optimal quantity of consoles, due to the general crisis in the procurement of materials and assembly. The other consequence of this situation is the physiological lowering of the sales forecasts for the fiscal year that will end in March 2022.

The two news items together obviously had negative repercussions in the equity sector, with the sharp decline on the stock market of 8.6%, which also follows shortly after the previous similar case that occurred in response to the announcement of the acquisition procedure. of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft.

Despite the excellent performance of the film division, thanks above all to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the section dedicated to camera sensors, “the shareholders are concerned for the prospects of the fundamental gaming division, “reported Bloomberg.