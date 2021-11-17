Tech

PS5 sells twice as much as Xbox Series X | S, Switch is unstoppable

Over the last few hours some very interesting data have emerged on the sales ofSony and Microsoft latest generation consoles in addition to those ofNintendo Switch, which continues to dominate the market.

The data recently published by the portal Ampere Analysis, updated to last month of September 2021, compare the sales of the three consoles taking into account all the models of each of them.

Here is the ranking of the best-selling consoles in September 2021:

  • Nintendo Switch (Standard, OLED and Lite) – 89.7 million
  • PS5 (Standard and Digital) – 12.8 million
  • Xbox Series X | S – 6.7 million

As you can see, without any particular surprises the third and second positions are occupied by the latest generation consoles Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S and from the two models of PlayStation 5, namely the Standard and the Digital. The Sony console has almost doubled that of Microsoft, while Nintendo dominates the first position, also thanks to the longer permanence on the market of the hybrid console and its numerous models.

As for the differences between models in terms of sales, Daniel Ahmad claimed on Twitter that every 10 PS5 sold only 2 are Digital and the remaining 8 are Standard. This is the opposite of what is happening to Microsoft, as Xbox Series S has overtaken Xbox Series X.

