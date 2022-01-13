PS5, Sony continues to work on backward compatibility: new Cerny patent

Between unusual 3D scanners designed by Sony and further sightings, the new ones patents recorded by the Japanese gaming giant continue to attract public attention.

Recently, in particular, the community has spotted a new document filed by Mark Cerny. From the latter, it emerges that the engineer, who gave life to the hardware of the PS5 and the PlayStation consoles that preceded it, has not yet ceased to devote his time to the issue of backward compatibility. The patent in fact, in fact, it concerns a new technical solution aimed at guaranteeing access to video games of the past even on the most recent hardware.

Recorded on January 6, 2022, the document packaged by Mark Cerny aroused the curiosity of many observers, who hypothesized Sony’s research aimed at expanding support for backwards compatibility features on PlayStation 5. At the moment, as is known, the new generation hardware only allows the use of games of the time PS4, even if fans have repeatedly asked for an extension of the functionality that could also involve the previous works for PS3, PS2 and the first PlayStation.

However, the sighting at the moment does not represent a sufficient clue to elaborate hypotheses in this sense, even if some rumors about an expansion of the PS5 backwards compatibility have been circulating for some time now.