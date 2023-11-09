PS5, Sony postpones half of GaaS in development, live service trailer remains unconvincing

The future of PlayStation is above all in the live service. This is in very few words the long-term strategy chosen by Sony, supported by the purchase of studios specialized in GaaS, plans to significantly increase investments in this sector and entrusting PlayStation Studios and third parties with the task of bringing 12 games to life. capable of penetrating the thriving and insidious live services market. More than a year has passed since then, and amid fan discontent and a lackluster PlayStation Showcase, this change of course remains unconvincing. The picture painted by Sony last year is clear: AAA single-player games remain a major strength of PlayStation and PS5 sales are booming; However, to continue growing, PlayStation needs to diversify its offering and become less dependent on traditional business of the triple A game, which is proving to be less and less sustainable from generation to generation. Therefore, the Japanese company believe GaaS is the answer to this need and only time will tell if it will have been a good or disastrous measure. For the moment, however, gamers most fond of the “old” PlayStation have only seen the negative implications, with a focus on heavily recalibrated investments in live services to the detriment of single-player games and a 2024 yet to be seen. from the point. in view of the team productions of PlayStation Studios, among other things after a 2023 supported solely by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games.

Was focusing on live services the right decision? Sony intends to recalibrate its investments in the coming years, giving more space to GaaS to the detriment of traditional single-player games The latest PlayStation news doesn’t help either. On the one hand, The Last of Us multiplayer, undoubtedly the most attractive and anticipated GaaS among those revealed so far, disappeared from the radar, rumors of internal discontent in PlayStation Studios due to the new path charted by Jim Ryan, while Bungie (acquired by Sony for $3.6 billion to take advantage of its extensive experience in live services) appears to be in crisis, between heavy staff cuts, revenue forecasts well below expectations, and the supposed postponement of Marathon and Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form. However, today came news that 6 of the 12 live service games in production at PlayStation Studios have been postponed beyond the previously set deadline of March 2026. According to Hiroki Totoki, PlayStation’s next interim CEO, this decision it was taken to improve its quality and ability to attract long-term players. It is a sensible choice, but the fact that it was made so far in advance suggests that the projects in question are very late at work or far from the company’s high quality standards. If a good day starts in the morning, it is understandable that some fans, at least those who stay informed about the movements of the gaming market, are even more afraid of the new path chosen by the company, although it must be said that it is certainly It is premature to draw conclusions, also because, in fact, we will only be able to do so in the coming years, when the first GaaS created on PlayStation hits the market. The truth is that we are talking about a extremely treacherous market. If on the one hand we have a handful of productions with pharaonic benefits such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Warzone and Genshin Impact, on the other we have numerous projects that died a few months after their launch or after a promising launch. failed to retain profitable players on the servers.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of Multiplayer.it’s editorial line.

