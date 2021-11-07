PS5, Sony working to increase the resolution of games

A new patent concerning its PS5 may have leaked in advance the arrival of a completely new feature. Specifically, Sony’s documents reveal plans to introduce a “computer-implemented method of completing an image,” but let’s go into more detail: images may contain missing parts or corrupted data, and there are many processes and techniques that allow you to remove these imperfections. However, current machine learning strategies they can have a significant impact on performance after some time, but Sony may have found the solution.

To solve this problem, Sony’s patented method would create a sort of “mask” of the displayed image, revealing some parts or showing others, and then applying changes based on the absence of holes. On top of that, the computer would also begin to learn to better understand whether or not an empty space should be in a specific section of the image.

Basically, let’s talk about a technique very similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, the Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, which uses the upscale capabilities of the graphics card to improve image resolution in real time. However, the biggest difference is that Sony’s method it can be used on both PS5 and the upcoming PS VR, of which we only know the controllers at the moment.

PSVR

In fact, the patented technique it will be essential to allow the virtual reality viewer to display a clean image and that the vision in the eyes of the player does not tire. At the moment it is difficult to say where Sony’s studies of this new technology are, but the LinkedIn profile of Andy Bigos, the company’s senior principal engineer and co-inventor of the technique, reveals that he has recently “worked on the application of neural rendering and machine learning for real-time graphics on PS5 ”.

In short, we just have to wait for news directly from Sony and prepare our consoles until the arrival of this technology of which, for obvious reasons, we do not yet know the launch period. Until then, we advise you to stay tuned to our pages, as new PlayStation 5 restocks may arrive soon. Also, don’t forget to download free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2021.