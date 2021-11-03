PS5 Standard available on GameStop today: November 3, 2021 – Nerd4.life

GameStop made available on its official website PS5 Standard (so not digital): right now you can buy the console. Today, November 3, 2021, PlayStation 5 is on sale again, as always remember that the game machine is present in a limited number, so it is better to buy it instantly if you have the opportunity.

Update 17:51PS5 Standard bundle can now be created. We will update you if the consoles are no longer available. Follow the link below.

Update 18:08: GameStop reports that the bundles have ended for today.

You can buy PS5 Standard at GameStop at this address. If the previous link takes you to the homepage, here’s an alternative one. It is a bundle from € 729.98 which includes:

PS5 Standard

A second DualSense or a HD Camera

One game between Tales of Arise or Riders Republic or Sackboy A great adventure

A game between Far Cry 6 or Back 4 Blood

A blu-Ray between Batman vs Superman or Fast and Furious or Justice League

On-ear headphones

Recall that PS5 is the game machine released last year by Sony Interactive Entertainment. In this console there are several technical improvements compared to PS4. One example is the SSD, which promises much shorter load times. Put simply, you can log into PlayStation 5 and start games in less time. Furthermore, the DualSense – that is the controller – has many unique functions, such as the haptic feedback that returns a unique vibration on the hands depending on what happens in the game, but also the adaptive triggers that react to pressure differently depending on which actions are performed.

Sony has two models of PS5, remember: the digital and the standard. The latter mounts an optical reader, that is, it allows you to also use disc games, both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Digital instead requires you to buy games on the PS Store in digital format. The console can be placed vertically or horizontally, using a support included with the console.

Tell us, today, November 3, 2021, have you bought a PS5?