PS5 Stocks: A cargo for Europe is coming, that’s when they will be available





Many PlayStation 5s are about to arrive directly in Europe, and it is really shocking news since the stocks, now, do nothing but run out one day after another.

We have been waiting for the arrival of others for some time PS5, since the shortage of consoles hit a little all electronic product chains. Over the past few months it has proved to be extremely difficult to manage to buy any, getting to the point where it was not really possible to do it.

ALSO READ: PlayStation Plus presents us all the FREE November titles

However, it seems that now, perhaps, we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief since Sony is preparing to send more PlayStation 5 possible in Europe. In fact, the Japanese giant intends to supply it with a large one load of consoles.

The arrival of the PS5

That’s what we’ve learned recently, and judging by the rumors, a stock of PlayStation 5 next-gen on the occasion of Christmas. The Sun states that as many as three Boeing 747 will be loaded with 50 pallets of PS5 each, and it seems that we have already started from South Korea in order to reach the UK.

The stocks will be distributed among the various shops, however also the e-commerce will have the opportunity to have them in such a way as to resell them, like Amazon, Argos And Game. In short, it is shocking news and that leaves us speechless since we can finally buy them.

And it is not a matter of a few units since, Sony, it seems that he sent many at the same time, and the analyst talks about it in this regard Piers Handing-Rolls explaining that: “I think Sony also used air transport for the PS5 launch at the end of 2020. It is a much faster system than ships and this solution will allow to restore stock in stores. However, a new gap will follow when we return to traditional distribution methods“.

READ ALSO: Facebook amazes everyone and announces the new Project Cambria viewer with a small additional surprise

Anyway, even if Sony he kept the same price of the PS5 despite the shortage of stocks initials, it is possible that, a Christmas, costs come down remarkably. Only time, however, will be able to answer this question.

