PS5, system update available: the update 21.02-04.50.00 arrives

It’s a day of updates in the console gaming universe! The month of December has in fact opened with the publication of the new firmware 13.2.0 of Nintendo Switch, but not only.

A short distance from the hybrid console update, Sony’s next-gen hardware also welcomes a new system update. Specifically, it is the firmware 21.02-04.50.00, now available for download at PlayStation 5. In order to proceed with the installation, players will not have to wait long: the file size is in fact very small.

PS5 update 21.02-04.50.00 weighs only 914 MB and therefore does not bring with it great news in terms of the functionality of the Sony hardware. In describing the purposes of the update, the Japanese giant is in effect limited to announcing a generic system performance improvement of PlayStation 5. No further details have been shared by the Sony team. The firmware dated December 1, 2021 can already be downloaded by players.

In the meantime, the update to the YouTube PS5 App has instead introduced some very appreciated innovations, such as the possibility of taking advantage of HDR even while playing videos set in 4K resolution and with frame rate at 60 fps. Highly requested by the community, the feature was introduced without any particular announcements from Google or Sony.