PS5, the developers wanted to mount a 16-core processor – Nerd4.life

PS5 could have fitted a 16 core processor, or at least this was the request of some of the developers Sony turned to for feedback during the design phase of the console.

The curious background was revealed by Mark Cerny in the video in which he explains how the PS5 was built. Why did he then change his mind? Because increasing the size of the CPU would inevitably lead to a reduction in the size of the GPU.

“When we did our developer tour, some people really liked 16 cores,” explained Cerny. “However, video game development is so much geared towards graphics that, when we explained to them that we could have done it but the GPU would be reduced in size, they immediately gave up. ”

Cerny pointed out that there are certain games, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and Destruction AllStars, which use the PlayStation 5 for graphic deformations, to stabilize performance when there is a lot of physics on the screen and for artificial intelligence simulations.

Plus the titles with huge open world such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also use CPU capabilities massively.