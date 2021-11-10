PS5, the ElecGear EL-P5C SSD heatsink replaces the console door – Nerd4.life

PS5 allows you to mount a SSD Secondary NVMe M.2, as we know, as long as it has a heatsink integrated. Well, ElecGear EL-P5C also provides an interesting solution for drives without a heatsink.

Some time ago we talked about the Sabrent heatsink that can replace the PS5 SSD door, but the product made by ElecGear pushes this concept even further, as seen in the Images below.

The idea is very simple: after mounting on PlayStation 5 an NVMe M.2 SSD without a heatsink but compatible in terms of specifications with the Sony console, three thermal pads are applied to it that will convey the heat towards the heatsink.

The latter not only replaces the flap of the compartment, but occupies an additional space on the side and at the bottom: the latter adheres to the thermal pads for heat conduction, with even a small heatpipe, while the upper part in contact with the air of the fan cools.

ElecGear EL-P5C is currently only sold on Amazon USA at price of $ 34.98 and with $ 16.20 shipping to Italy: a reasonable amount, but as you know there is a risk of incurring customs duties.