PS5, the most expensive peripheral of the console itself arrives

Gran Turismo DD PRO is the name of the first direct-drive gaming wheel for PS5 by manufacturer Fanatec, which will offer “smoother and more dynamic force feedback sensations”.

Anyone will want to play next Gran Turismo 7 (after the well known Gran Turismo Sport) as much as possible, should therefore give us a little thought, despite the fact that the cost is not really accessible to most.

After all, the racing in question he has already shown himself in excellent shape on the last occasion we saw him in motion, complete with a release date to be marked in red.

Based on the now famous technology force feedback introduced for the first time in 2001 with the famous Gran Turismo 3, the DD Pro was developed in collaboration with CSL DD and offers a next generation setting in the form of Direct Drive.

The steering wheel also offers also an OLED display white with visual information, as well as four five-way directional sticks positioned next to the classic PlayStation brand input buttons.

The Gran Turismo DD PRO is available for pre-order from today and will retail for $ 699.95 (therefore, not really for all budgets) with a release date set for the month of March 2022.

Just below, you will find a video presentation of the device (via PSU):

