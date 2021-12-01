PS5, the new update is available: here’s what changes

Sony has just decided to surprise release a new firmware update for PS5, thus bringing next-gen console software to the version 21.02-04.50.00.

Owners of PlayStation 5 and DualSense will therefore already be able to download the latest patch for the Sony console which, we anticipate, will not include huge changes that are particularly important to report.

Nothing to do therefore, at least for the moment, for a very important update anticipated in the past few weeks: it will probably be necessary to wait for some future patches, as this is a considerable change.

As reported by Push Square, the version 21.02-04.50.00 of PS5 will take care of improving only the system stability, thus implementing some unspecified bugfixes.

The official changelog Sony has in fact only reported a wording to which fans are already accustomed, which we will report below:

“This system update improves system performance“.

In short, no particularly important news or unique secret to discover: just un routine update to fix some minor bugs and improve the stability of the console.

The new update is already available for download for a few minutes: to be able to install it you will need to make sure you have at least 914MB of free space on your storage memory.

Of course, the possibility remains open that Sony may have chosen to implement some hidden change and not to declare it, as it often did with other past patches.

Should further news emerge, we will not fail to promptly keep you updated on our pages.

In the meantime, we would like to point out that a new free download game has been made available on PS5: an idea to consider if you feel that there is a lack of games to take advantage of the next-gen console to the fullest.

The platform continues to be hard to find and much desired by users, ready to buy it even by users themselves: unfortunately a sale ended in tragedy, with the user intending to sell PS5 who suffered a gunshot from his “buyer“.