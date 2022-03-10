PS5: Top 10 fastest and most powerful cars in Gran Turismo 7

PPower and speed are two factors that all Gran Turismo 7 players look for in our vehicles. Some values ​​that always attract attention and that are usually determining factors when it comes to getting a good machine to compete.

In Gran Turismo 7 there is a wide variety of vehicles, more than 400 models, those to tune and improve their performance, but there are others, which already come with some basic characteristics, that they will give us long teeth.

We talk about the fastest and most powerful cars that exist in the Gran Turismo 7 catalogvehicles that to get them, we will have to save a lot, but they are not the most expensive in the game, far from it.

To be able to do with the most requested vehicles by lovers of adrenaline and speed, you will have to go to Brand Central where are all these wonders.

the vehicles are sorted by continents, countries and brands in the Brand Centralsome you can buy directly and for others, you will have to wait for an invitation.

Of course, you will have to scratch your pocket, because for less than a million credits you will not get any of these 10 models, the fastest and most powerful of GT7.

Jaguar VGT Coupe (1,004 hp)

Jaguar VGT Roadster (1004 hp)

Dodge SRT Tomahawk S VGT (1006 hp)

Ferrari FXX K ’14 (1034 hp)

Porsche VGT (1,098 hp)

McClaren VGT (1,134 hp)

Dodge SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT (1449 hp)

Bugatti VGT (1,626 hp)

Jaguar VGT SV (1,876 hp)

Dodge SRT Tomahawk X VGT (2586 hp)