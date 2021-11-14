PS5 turns one year old. Most played and apologies for “lack of availability”

PlayStation celebrates the anniversary, without forgetting the “frustration” of those who have not yet managed to get their hands on the new console.

PS5 turns one year old today. Sony’s (now no longer) next-gen console was launched in most territories on November 12, 2020, before arriving the following week, on the 19th, also in Europe and Italy. With an open letter published on PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, took stock of this first year and took the opportunity to apologize for the “low availability” of consoles so far, the result of the chip crisis. that is sweeping the world of electronic entertainment.

25 PS5 games in development –

“A year seems to have flown by in an instant, from that first day (in some parts of the world) in which players were able to try the PS5 console. It is a pleasure and an immense honor for me to celebrate this fantastic first year with all of you, ”began Ryan, recalling that there are more than 25 games in development at PlayStation Studios and citing this year’s acquisitions, including that of the creators of Demon’s Souls for the new platform. A platform that remains rare in stores.

“Thanks for your patience” –

“I would also like to thank all community members for the patience shown. The requests received for PS5 continue to arrive like never before and we know that the limited availability of consoles is creating a sense of frustration in many of our users “, commented the PlayStation boss, in a historic moment where even competitors, such as Nintendo , suffer from a shortage of materials. “We assure you that we are doing everything in our power to be able to ship as many units as possible. We are all working on it tirelessly and it remains my main priority ”.

PlayStation poster in Milan –

To celebrate the anniversary, the new spot “PlayStation – Play Has No Limits” is on air in Italy from 28 October to 13 November 2021 on TV and cinema media. A special animated billboard has been added to the digital campaign running until November 30th in the beating heart of Milan, in via Ripa di Porta Ticinese, near the Navigli. The billboard, conceived and developed by Urban Vision in collaboration with the creative agency H48, in addition to showing the spot “PlayStation – Play Has No Limits”, reproduces the iconic PlayStation symbols and the DualSense controller in 3D animation.

Most played on PS5 –

On PlayStation Blog it was also revealed that, between 12 November 2020 and 30 September 2021, PS5 users have played more than 4.6 billion hours on PS5 and broadcast more than 26 million hours of content. These are the most played titles:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

It should be noted that these are games with native versions for PlayStation 5, so backwards compatible titles such as Call of Duty Warzone are not included. Other productions such as FIFA 22, released in October, were not counted for time limits.