PS5 update available from today, weight and news

A new update for the PS5 has just arrived! Here are all the news and features of this update.

Lately, it seems like Sony want to improve and pay close attention to update which he releases for his new console, namely the PS5. In fact, there are certainly not a few updates that have arrived in recent months, this shows how great and constant the work that the developers have been doing these months for to support the PS5.

In case you didn’t know, the update PS5 21.02-04.00.00 has brought many improvements for your beloved console! In fact some of these bring a real change to software level, such as the improvement of PS Now, of most of the system functions or the possibility of installing a SSD M.2 up to 4TB as additional memory. But after this update, what does it have really done Sony for PS5 users?

PS5 update: what has changed?

The new update 21.02-04.50.00 recently arrived on PS5 is great 913 megs and should bring some improvements of the system, but what exactly? Unfortunately on this Sony was of few words marking this version with a simple and generic description:

Version: 21.02-04.50.00 This system software update improves system performance.

So finally we are not given to know Which ones are they the features of this update, just like the two previous updates, but it is definitely necessary. Why are you wondering? Well, these minor updates can be used by developers for solve some bugs, crash events, some system functions, render the console more stable and so on. Also in these updates there may also be changes to the software to make the safer system, not only give malicious people, but also come on modder.

This could indeed be a valid reason for Sony to upgrade their console, so to block attempts to jailbrek and execution of illegal software or CFW. Furthermore this update could also be a way to prepare the console to a new patented technology from Playstation, which may be available in near future.

In short, these new updates could do all or nothing but this confidentiality from Sony is bizarre to say the least. How come not to let people know what an update consists of? Maybe i data miner they will be able to tell us what it has really changed the update 21.02-04.50.00.