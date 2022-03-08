PS5 updates to version 21.02-04.51, here’s what changes with the new firmware

Sony released a surprise update 21.02-04.51.00 for PlayStation 5 (full version 21.02-04.51.00.01-00.00.00.0.0), firmware update now available for download also in Europe on PS5 and PS5 Digital.

The update weighs in at around 900MB and does not actually include new features, merely fixing bugs and minor issues with the aim of improving stability when using games and applications. This is the classic minor update that works behind the scenes with the aim of improving the user experience but which in fact does not present new features or new options.

For the latter, we will have to wait for the next major update that according to some rumors will be released in the coming months and will also introduce the long-awaited VRR support on PlayStation 5. At the moment everything is silent on the part of Sony regarding this feature and also on the next major update of PS5 we know nothing. The update download 21.02-04.51.00.01-00.00.00.0.0 it is already available in Europe and there are no known problems or bugs so we advise you to proceed as soon as possible with the update of your console.

